One killed, another critically injured Wednesday morning in Brown County crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. near 340th Street and Horned Owl Road. The location was about eight miles northwest of Hiawatha and about a half-mile south of the Kansas-Nebraska state line.

Initial reports indicated two vehicles collided, with one person pronounced dead at the scene and another person being life-flighted to an area hospital.

Authorities said the crash resulted in “full lane blockage” at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the crash.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

