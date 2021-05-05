Advertisement

Oh, baby! First falcon chick hatches atop downtown Topeka’s Evergy building

Watch the LIVE nest cam
The first peregrine falcon chick of 2021 hatched Tuesday in the nesting box atop Evergy's...
The first peregrine falcon chick of 2021 hatched Tuesday in the nesting box atop Evergy's downtown Topeka building.(Evergy's Falcon Cam)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things are getting a bit busier atop Evergy’s downtown Topeka headquarters building!

The first peregrine falcon chick of the season hatched Tuesday in the nesting box on the building’s roof. Evergy announced the news on social media Tuesday morning. They also shared a video of the parent falcon feeding the newly-born little one.

Evergy’s post suggested that, since the chick hatched on May the 4th - Star Wars Day - they were considering the names ‘Millennium’ or ‘Chewy.’

Momma falcon laid four eggs in early April. The falcon pair have returned to nest on the Evergy building for several years.

You can watch Evergy’s live nest cams here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra