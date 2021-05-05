Oh, baby! First falcon chick hatches atop downtown Topeka’s Evergy building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Things are getting a bit busier atop Evergy’s downtown Topeka headquarters building!

The first peregrine falcon chick of the season hatched Tuesday in the nesting box on the building’s roof. Evergy announced the news on social media Tuesday morning. They also shared a video of the parent falcon feeding the newly-born little one.

Evergy’s post suggested that, since the chick hatched on May the 4th - Star Wars Day - they were considering the names ‘Millennium’ or ‘Chewy.’

Momma falcon laid four eggs in early April. The falcon pair have returned to nest on the Evergy building for several years.

You can watch Evergy’s live nest cams here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.