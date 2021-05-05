Advertisement

New story walk kicks off Library’s 2021 summer reading program

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, will kick off on Saturday, May 15 with StoryWalk® JC, Junction City’s first walking story program. The featured title will be Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie by James Dean.

In the walk, pages from this popular children’s story will appear in the windows of selected businesses on Washington and Seventh Streets. The route will be posted so families can take a stroll and read the book in page order along the way. It will begin and end at the library with pages also posted at fourteen local businesses including: Coryell Insurors, Exchange Bank, Junction City Tattoo, Screen Machine Sports, Tom’s Men’s Wear, Genie’s Beauty Supply, Bella’s Italian Restaurant, Yoga Shala, Twitches Gallery and Gifts, Muddy Creek Flowers and Gifts, Thomas Taste of Chicago, Nutrition Fort, Negril Caribbean Restaurant, and Junction City Little Theater.

The kickoff event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on the 15th. Each child will be given a story board at the library (while supplies last) and the volunteers at each page stop along the way will hand them a token to add to their board. While at the library families can also enroll in summer reading which has a program for all age levels, from preschoolers to adults, get  library cards and check out their first books of the summer.

The first story will be in place through June 30. After that, the stories will change approximately every two months and suggestions for future titles are welcome. The story boards and tokens will only be available on the 15th from 10:00 to Noon, though. After that it is a selfguided activity that families can do any time. The story pages will be viewable from the sidewalk.

To learn more about StoryWalk® JC and the summer reading program, please visit the library’s new web site at https://www.jclib.org. Questions can also be directed to the library at 785-238-4311 or by email to jclibrary@jclib.org. Updates will also be posted to the library’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.