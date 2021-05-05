New story walk kicks off Library’s 2021 summer reading program

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, will kick off on Saturday, May 15 with StoryWalk® JC, Junction City’s first walking story program. The featured title will be Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie by James Dean.

In the walk, pages from this popular children’s story will appear in the windows of selected businesses on Washington and Seventh Streets. The route will be posted so families can take a stroll and read the book in page order along the way. It will begin and end at the library with pages also posted at fourteen local businesses including: Coryell Insurors, Exchange Bank, Junction City Tattoo, Screen Machine Sports, Tom’s Men’s Wear, Genie’s Beauty Supply, Bella’s Italian Restaurant, Yoga Shala, Twitches Gallery and Gifts, Muddy Creek Flowers and Gifts, Thomas Taste of Chicago, Nutrition Fort, Negril Caribbean Restaurant, and Junction City Little Theater.

The kickoff event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to Noon on the 15th. Each child will be given a story board at the library (while supplies last) and the volunteers at each page stop along the way will hand them a token to add to their board. While at the library families can also enroll in summer reading which has a program for all age levels, from preschoolers to adults, get library cards and check out their first books of the summer.

The first story will be in place through June 30. After that, the stories will change approximately every two months and suggestions for future titles are welcome. The story boards and tokens will only be available on the 15th from 10:00 to Noon, though. After that it is a selfguided activity that families can do any time. The story pages will be viewable from the sidewalk.

To learn more about StoryWalk® JC and the summer reading program, please visit the library’s new web site at https://www.jclib.org. Questions can also be directed to the library at 785-238-4311 or by email to jclibrary@jclib.org. Updates will also be posted to the library’s Facebook page.

