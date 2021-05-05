Man, 44, arrested on indecent liberties with a child count in Jefferson County

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday after his arrest in connection with indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

The man was identified as Michael Yates, 44.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Yates was arrested by the Nortonville Police Department.

Yates was booked into jail at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14.

His bond was set at $100,000, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t available on Wednesday morning.

