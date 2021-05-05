Advertisement

Man, 44, arrested on indecent liberties with a child count in Jefferson County

Michael Yates, 44, was booked Tuesday into the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa after his...
Michael Yates, 44, was booked Tuesday into the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa after his arrest in connection with indecent liberties with a child, authorities said. Yates was being held on $100,000 bond.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday after his arrest in connection with indecent liberties with a child, authorities said.

The man was identified as Michael Yates, 44.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Yates was arrested by the Nortonville Police Department.

Yates was booked into jail at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday in connection with aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14.

His bond was set at $100,000, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details weren’t available on Wednesday morning.

