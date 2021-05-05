Large crane installing air-conditioning units atop Topeka high-rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t a bird, it wasn’t a plane and -- no -- it wasn’t Superman that had people gazing skyward Wednesday morning in downtown Topeka.

Instead, it was a giant crane that was extended the entire height of the 17-story Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.

Crews were preparing to lift large air-conditioning units to the top of the high-rise office building.

They said they hoped to have the units on top of the building on Wednesday so they could begin the process of removing the crane.

Northbound traffic was blocked in the 500 block of S. Kansas Avenue as the crane and other vehicles took up those lanes.

The crane was parked just north of 6th Avenue on S. Kansas Avenue.

Southbound traffic was allowed to proceed through the 500 block of S. Kansas Ave.

However, traffic was slowed a bit as Kansas Gas Service crews were working in the southbound lane of S. Kansas Avenue near S.W. 5th Street, toward the north end of the block.

The Townsite Tower building was purchased in July 2020 by Ken Schmanke, president and chief executive officer of K1 Realty LLC.

At the time, Schmanke said he was looking to make some positive changes with the property.

During its history, the building has housed the First National Bank of Topeka. It later housed Bank IV and the Bank of America.

It also was home to the Top of the Tower restaurant.

