KU to reopen Natural History Museum with new exhibits

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Univesity of Kansas Natural History Museum will reopen with two new exhibits.

The University of Kansas says its Natural History Museum, part of its Biodiversity Institute, will reopen for visitors on Thursday, May 6. It said it will be open from 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It said it encourages advance registrations due to reduced capacity, which aligns with current public health and safety guidelines.

According to KU, the museum will feature two new exhibits, as well as longtime favorites. It said “The New Grotesques” temporary exhibit will allow visitors a unique opportunity to view eight newly carved grotesques, commissioned to replace originals on Dyche Hall that have been there for over 117 years. It said the new grotesques, which were created by local master stone carvers Laura and Karl Ramberg, are on display in the Panorama gallery, as well as sketches and scale models from the artists. It said a documentary video is also available that gives further insight into the carvings.

KU said the new carvings will be placed on top of the building at a future date and the original carvings were removed in 2017 because of damage from the elements. The original carvings can now be seen on the museum’s sixth floor.

According to the University, visitors will also be able to traverse hundreds of millions of years of evolution in a new permanent exhibit, “KU Paleontology Up Close,” on its third floor. It said plant and animal fossils, including rarely seen specimens, show the evolutionary changes through time and highlight several of the University’s research discoveries from the Biodiversity Institute’s Paleontology research divisions.

