Advertisement

KU to reopen Natural History Museum with new exhibits

KU campus
KU campus(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Univesity of Kansas Natural History Museum will reopen with two new exhibits.

The University of Kansas says its Natural History Museum, part of its Biodiversity Institute, will reopen for visitors on Thursday, May 6. It said it will be open from 1 - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It said it encourages advance registrations due to reduced capacity, which aligns with current public health and safety guidelines.

According to KU, the museum will feature two new exhibits, as well as longtime favorites. It said “The New Grotesques” temporary exhibit will allow visitors a unique opportunity to view eight newly carved grotesques, commissioned to replace originals on Dyche Hall that have been there for over 117 years. It said the new grotesques, which were created by local master stone carvers Laura and Karl Ramberg, are on display in the Panorama gallery, as well as sketches and scale models from the artists. It said a documentary video is also available that gives further insight into the carvings.

KU said the new carvings will be placed on top of the building at a future date and the original carvings were removed in 2017 because of damage from the elements. The original carvings can now be seen on the museum’s sixth floor.

According to the University, visitors will also be able to traverse hundreds of millions of years of evolution in a new permanent exhibit, “KU Paleontology Up Close,” on its third floor. It said plant and animal fossils, including rarely seen specimens, show the evolutionary changes through time and highlight several of the University’s research discoveries from the Biodiversity Institute’s Paleontology research divisions.

To register in advance, click HERE.

For more information, contact Visitor Services at 785-864-4450.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.