KDOT to patch potholes along Polk Quincy Viaduct

(WALB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will reduce lanes along the Polk Quincy Viaduct on Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the right lane of westbound I-70 will be closed from mile marker 361 to 32 along the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka on Thursday, May 6. It said crews will patch potholes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather allowing.

According to KDOT, the SE 2nd St. on-ramp to I-70 will also be closed. It said there will not be a speed reduction through the 1-mile work zone and work is expected to be finished on the same day.

KDOT said it urges all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.

To stay up to date on KDOT construction projects, click HERE.

