Advertisement

KDHE administering COVID-19 vaccine at Shawnee Co. high schools

By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is working with area schools to bring vaccines to even more people.

They were at Shawnee Heights on Wednesday, and are working with Seaman and Hayden High Schools on Thursday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 16 and up.

Seaman’s clinic will run from 9 am to 11:30 am on Thursday and is also open to the community; click here to register. Students under the age of 18 will need a signed consent form. Community members should enter through the north gym doors.

Topeka Public Schools hosted clinics last week. KDHE also hosted clinics at Washburn Rural, St. Marys, Rossville, and Silver Lake high schools earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans

Latest News

Downtown Lightning From the Cyrus Hotel
Lightning
Quavez, 6, is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior