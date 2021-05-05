KDHE administering COVID-19 vaccine at Shawnee Co. high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is working with area schools to bring vaccines to even more people.

They were at Shawnee Heights on Wednesday, and are working with Seaman and Hayden High Schools on Thursday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 16 and up.

Seaman’s clinic will run from 9 am to 11:30 am on Thursday and is also open to the community; click here to register. Students under the age of 18 will need a signed consent form. Community members should enter through the north gym doors.

Topeka Public Schools hosted clinics last week. KDHE also hosted clinics at Washburn Rural, St. Marys, Rossville, and Silver Lake high schools earlier this week.

