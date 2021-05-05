Kansas state budget debate shifts focus to education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funding for Kansas schools remains a sticking point as lawmakers met for the third day of their wrap-up session Wednesday.

Most of the state budget has already been passed and signed by Governor Laura Kelly but the challenge remains in agreeing on how to fund education.

Kelly said she is ready for the legislature to make a move.

“They’ve got some major things to do, there’s no budget or finalized budget,” she told reporters Wednesday.

“We definitely need education, the budget to fully fund our schools so they’ve got a lot of work to do and I hope that’s how they focus their time remaining here in Topeka.”

Senate President Ty Masterson (R-Andover) said it is not an easy task but the legislature is making progress.

“What I’m finding out is nobody really knows the answer lots of guessing,” he said Wednesday.

“We’re having communication in the past you saw no talks at all right? There were just broken relationships and we work hard to build relationships so I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to conclude things even yet this week.”

Mark Tallman, the Associate Executive Director of the Kansas Association of School Boards, said the challenge is getting both legislative chambers to agree.

“It’s a lot of money it’s obviously a big policy decision because people all across the board are concerned about education,” he said.

Tallman said federal COVID relief money makes things complicated.

More than $160 million available for state universities and $1.3 billion for school districts but there is disagreement on how lawmakers can allocate it.

“We’ve had three different federal bills that provided money for education and all it would amount to well over $1 billion for schools over a three or four years,” Tallman explained.

“It’S One time money so it can only be used for COVID-related expenses and eventually the money will go away.”

According to Tallman, in order to get that money, a state is supposed to conduct a “maintenance of effort” meaning an attempt to spend the same percentage of the state budget on both K-12 and higher education.

He said education officials want what’s best for students.

“We think the additional federal aid will be critically important to help students recover from the pandemic,” he said.

“So we hope the legislature will take whatever steps are necessary to make sure we have those dollars over the next few years to address those additional needs.”

Tallman said some funding could go towards programs like extended summer learning to help students who fell behind when schools were closed to in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.