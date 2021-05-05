Advertisement

Kansas ranks as third state with friendliest neighbors

(Pexels.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It must be that Midwestern hospitality.

RTA Outdoor Living says it recently conducted a survey regarding the states and territories with the friendliest neighbors, and Kansas made the top three. It said it polled 30 residents of each state and Washington, D.C., and asked them to rate the friendliness of their neighbors on a scale of one to five, one being the least friendly. It said it also asked respondents to weigh in on whether their neighbors wave hello, offer help and perform other acts of kindness.

According to RTA, Kansas ranked third at 17.14% higher than the national average. It said Hawaii topped the chart at 20.55% higher than the national average and Wyoming came in second at 18.04% higher than the national average.

The survey found the least friendly territory is Washington, D.C., at 20.13% below the national average. It said Rhode Island came in as the second least friendly state at 14.93% below the national average and New Hampshire came in as a close third at 14.77% below the national average.

According to the survey, 36% of respondents said their neighbors acknowledge them in passing. It said about 70% of neighbors welcomed respondents when they moved in and 63% know the names and major life events of their neighbors and immediate family members.

To see where other states fall or to read the full survey, click HERE.

