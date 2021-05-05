Kansas ranks as 13th best state for nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top 15 states for nurses.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a survey to find the best states for nurses. It said in light of the COVID-19 crisis and the industry’s projections for the future, it wanted to show which states were the best for new graduates of nursing school to live. It said it compared 50 states to look at the job opportunities in each market.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranked at No. 13. It said the state ranked 14th for opportunity and competition and 16th for the work environment. It said Arizona topped the chart with a rank of 3 for opportunity and competition and 10 for work environment.

The survey also showed that Kansas has the fourth most nursing job openings per capita.

Fo more information or to see where other states rank, click HERE.

