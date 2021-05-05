Kansas House set to debate medical marijuana bill Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas House will debate the medical marijuana bill on Thursday.

According to the General Orders released Wednesday afternoon, the House will take up the bill to create the Kansas medical marijuana regulation act, at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs approved the measure to send it to the full House, a first in Kansas. If passed, the medical marijuana bill would allow the state to license and regulate the sale of medical marijuana. It would need to clear both the House and Senate before the end of this session.

The House is also set to take up a bill sent over from the committee on regulating the sale of kratom products “as a part of and supplemental to the Kansas food, drug and cosmetic act.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.