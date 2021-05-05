Advertisement

Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

(KEYC News 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has administered over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas has administered over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than doubled the number of doses given in about six weeks.

“Kansas is making measurable progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we have more work to do to reach herd immunity and ensure Kansans get back to work, back to school, and back to normal,” Governor Kelly said. “Cases of COVID-19 variants are rising across the state. To maintain our recovery efforts, we must ensure that every Kansan is vaccinated.”

The CDC reports that Kansas has given 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said about 43% of Kansans have gotten their first dose and about 33% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.”

“My administration is concerned with reports that some counties in Kansas are turning away vaccines due to vaccine hesitancy in some communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to be clear. The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it’s free. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, and to encourage your families, friends, and communities to do the same.”

To find the nearest location to get a COVID-19 vaccine, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Kansas House Committee passes revised marijuana bill, could see House vote this week
Frazier Glenn Cross, 73, who was convicted Monday, August 31, 2015, of capital murder for...
Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

Latest News

The band was part of a weekly series.
The Paradize Band entertains downtown crowd
Bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens were sold to the public.
Tulip bulbs sold
Child safety group gives tips after child taken in stolen vehicle
Online COVID vaccine scheduling no longer available in Riley Co.