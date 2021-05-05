Kansas administers over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has administered over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas has administered over 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than doubled the number of doses given in about six weeks.

“Kansas is making measurable progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we have more work to do to reach herd immunity and ensure Kansans get back to work, back to school, and back to normal,” Governor Kelly said. “Cases of COVID-19 variants are rising across the state. To maintain our recovery efforts, we must ensure that every Kansan is vaccinated.”

The CDC reports that Kansas has given 2,059,674 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said about 43% of Kansans have gotten their first dose and about 33% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

“This is a great milestone for Kansas, but there is still more work to do,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all Kansans who have yet to be vaccinated to take that initial step to get vaccinated.”

“My administration is concerned with reports that some counties in Kansas are turning away vaccines due to vaccine hesitancy in some communities,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to be clear. The vaccine is safe, it’s effective, and it’s free. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, and to encourage your families, friends, and communities to do the same.”

