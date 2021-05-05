Advertisement

Jury trials return to Shawnee Co. courts

Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
Plexiglass dividers surround the jury box in a courtroom at Shawnee Co. District Court.
By Melissa Brunner
May. 4, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury trials are back in Shawnee Co. District Court.

The first two jury trials in more than a year got underway this week. Court administrator Lea Dawn Welch said both were misdemeanor cases. One wrapped up Monday, the other Tuesday.

“The jurors who appeared seemed pleased to do so and reported they felt safe and well protected,” Welch told 13 NEWS. “All in all, it was a very successful first trial and hopefully next week, and the weeks and months that follow, will go just as smoothly.”

Jury trials were suspended in March of last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As we reported, the 3rd Judicial District spent about $300,000 in CARES Act funding to install plexiglass barriers, buy equipment to digitize exhibits, get PPE, and make other changes to improve safety and accommodate social distancing.

Welch said the court hoped to resume jury trials in early April, but a variety of factors delayed those plans.

Chief Judge Richard Anderson has predicted it could take two years to catch up on the backlog created by the disruption.

