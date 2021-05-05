Advertisement

Intentionally set fire causes estimated $5,500 in damage in East Topeka

A fire that officials said was intentionally set caused an estimated $5,500 in damage late...
A fire that officials said was intentionally set caused an estimated $5,500 in damage late Tuesday in the 600 block of S.E. Market in East Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night fire on Tuesday that was intentionally set caused an estimated $5,500 in damage to a garage and a vehicle in East Topeka, authorities said.

Crews were called around 10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a fire at 611 S.E. Market.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, first-arriving crews found a vehicle on fire as well as smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

A search found no one was in the vehicle or garage at the time of the fire.

Harrison said the fire originated from the vehicle and spread to the detached garage.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, smoke continued to come from the car that caught fire. The car was approximately 3 feet north of the garage that caught fire.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to the scene and determined the blaze was incendiary, or intentionally set.

Of the loss, Harrison said, $5,000 is associated with the structure and $500 to the vehicle.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

