GTP looks to keep momentum going

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership kicked off their summer plans with their Momentum Investor Reception at the Brownstone building Tuesday night.

GTP is looking forward to adding more businesses and events in hopes of bringing more people to Topeka.

The event started at around 5 p.m. and wrapped up at 6 p.m. at the Brownstone Building on Northwest 25th Street.

They reflected on the 100 accomplishments since 2017 in Topeka — including creating Evergy Plaza, Washburn’s indoor athletic facility, the Downtown Master Plan — which is being voted on at city council Tuesday night.

“The 100 was because we couldn’t do 200 or 300, I think it’s a little bit mesmerizing to hear the 100 accomplishments that we’ve had so we’re going to release those out to the public but we want to add to those,” said President and CEO of GTP Matt Pivarnik.

“We’re celebrating. We’re celebrating our future, celebrating our success, but at the same time we’re rolling up our sleeves, saying we’ve done a lot of good things and a lot of good work but we’ve got a lot of work to do and I think we’re rededicating ourself with the momentum of the community has and getting to work,” he said.

Later this week they will have ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new, or improved, business ventures.

Thursday they’ll kick off the start for the Lean Kitchen Company at 2121 Wanamaker road for those looking to improve their diet by eating healthy foods and getting their protein powders among other dietary needs.

On Friday at the Great Overland Station, they will show the Topeka River Weir’s safety improvements and beautification project they started working on in September.

“Every single day something amazing is happening in the community,” he said. “There are so many things going on it’s almost hard to keep up with but I’d rather have it that way than not have anything going on.”

Pivarnik said there is a fear from many about the pandemic and what the city went through in 2020 but stays optimistic.

“It’s a fear that we won’t get the momentum back and the mojo back that we had pre-pandemic, I think that’s a healthy fear and I think because that’s such a healthy fear, we’re going to move in a really good, positive direction.”

The partnership is also looking for volunteers to help with a variety of events to volunteer for events, you can visit their Get Involved page.

