Gov. Kelly stops by Topeka Zoo to promote Kansas tourism

Gov. Kelly makes proclamation claiming this week as National Travel and Tourism Week.
Gov. Kelly makes proclamation claiming this week as National Travel and Tourism Week.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor was at the Topeka Zoo Wednesday morning to promote tourism.

Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation claiming this week as National Travel and Tourism Week. Kelly admitted last year was difficult for the industry, which saw a whopping $12 billion in economic output the year before, but praised the ways the industry was able to adapt.

She says tourism is vital to the state, being responsible for jobs, outdoor recreation, and direct revenue for the state and its businesses.

“Tourism is and will be one of our biggest economic drivers if we use it right, if we plan and we strategize,” Gov. Kelly said. “We wanted to have the synergies of the different divisions at the Department of Commerce put back together, so they could build off one another.”

Kelly praised the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden as a great and unique attraction.

