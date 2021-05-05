Advertisement

Good Kid Samantha is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt

Samantha is a drummer, dancer and performer ready for her college career.
Samantha is a drummer, dancer and performer ready for her college career.(Linda Viera)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- We’re beating the drums to honor another outstanding Senior ready to head into the next chapter of her education. Good Kid Samantha Viera is about to turn in her Vikings uniforms to become a Commodore.. a Vanderbilt Commodore in the Class of 2025. She’s excited about finishing her senior year at Seaman High and on the news that’s she been accepted to the famed college in Nashville... no small feat!

Samantha will always remember her years on the drums for the Seaman High Band. She’s a big part of the percussion ensemble and Jazz Bands. Samantha is the head of their Drumline for the Vikes. She actually plans to major in Percussion Education, then drum up support to be admitted to the higher levels at Vanderbilt to major in Biology and Pre-Med in college. Samantha has been a star with the Vikettes Dance Team, and on the softer side, is the primary percussionist in the Winds Ensemble when performers are on the stage, and not on the field. Samantha has loved being on stage in Theatre Arts and Show Choir. She’s even a National Honors Society member with a 4.0 GPA.

Good luck to this outstanding Senior from Seaman High, Samantha Viera!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership
GTP looks to keep momentum going
Downtown Topeka from 13 News "SkyEye"
Topeka ranks best housing market in the state
Topeka to close northbound Kansas Ave.
Person throwing prescription medications in bin for National Drug Take Back Day at Mission...
Shawnee Co.’s Drug Take Back Day projected to beat last October’s numbers