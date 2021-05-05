Good Kid Samantha is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- We’re beating the drums to honor another outstanding Senior ready to head into the next chapter of her education. Good Kid Samantha Viera is about to turn in her Vikings uniforms to become a Commodore.. a Vanderbilt Commodore in the Class of 2025. She’s excited about finishing her senior year at Seaman High and on the news that’s she been accepted to the famed college in Nashville... no small feat!

Samantha will always remember her years on the drums for the Seaman High Band. She’s a big part of the percussion ensemble and Jazz Bands. Samantha is the head of their Drumline for the Vikes. She actually plans to major in Percussion Education, then drum up support to be admitted to the higher levels at Vanderbilt to major in Biology and Pre-Med in college. Samantha has been a star with the Vikettes Dance Team, and on the softer side, is the primary percussionist in the Winds Ensemble when performers are on the stage, and not on the field. Samantha has loved being on stage in Theatre Arts and Show Choir. She’s even a National Honors Society member with a 4.0 GPA.

Good luck to this outstanding Senior from Seaman High, Samantha Viera!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.