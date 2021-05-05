Fleetwood Mac tribute band attracts large crowd to Emporia’s Granada Theater

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fleetwood Mac tribute band attracted a large audience Tuesday night to Emporia’s Granada Theater.

KVOE Radio reports the concert by Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac drwe more than 500 people to the theater, which was near its COVID-19 capacity.

At its Tuesday night show, Rumours featured hits made famous by one of classic rock’s most enduring bands.

KVOE says the concert was the third in the Emporia Arts Center’s Performing Arts Series this year.

The Bad Boys of Opera and the Dallas String Quartet performed in earlier concerts.

Meanwhile, the Missoula Children’s Theatre is scheduled to make its annual appearance this summer to close out the series.

