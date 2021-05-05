Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 7,790 Topekans were without power on Wednesday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m., Evergy’s outage map showed that power had been restored to nearly all of the affected customers.

According to the outage map, there were about six different outages in the area.

Several stoplights were reported to be out due to the outage.

Evergy has not indicated what may have caused the outage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.