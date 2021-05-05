Advertisement

Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans

Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)(Evergy.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 7,790 Topekans were without power on Wednesday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m., Evergy’s outage map showed that power had been restored to nearly all of the affected customers.

According to the outage map, there were about six different outages in the area.

Several stoplights were reported to be out due to the outage.

Evergy has not indicated what may have caused the outage.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed

Latest News

Downtown Lightning From the Cyrus Hotel
Lightning
Quavez, 6, is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior