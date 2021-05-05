Evergy Plaza holds Cinco De Mayo-themed “Live at Lunch” event
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza held its very own fiesta on Thursday during its weekly Live at Lunch concert series.
This week’s entertainment was provided by self-described Tex-Mex/Rock fusion band The Paradize Band. Tacos from Bobby’s Food Truck were also available for purchase.
Evergy’s Sales and Marketing Manager Ashlee Spring says the company has had a lot of fun taking over the Live at Lunch series: “We hope that it just keeps getting bigger,” Spring said. “We’re excited for it to grow throughout the summer.”
The Live at Lunch series runs from 11 am to 2 pm every Wednesday from April to October.
