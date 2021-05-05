Evergy Plaza holds Cinco De Mayo-themed “Live at Lunch” event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza held its very own fiesta on Thursday during its weekly Live at Lunch concert series.

This week’s entertainment was provided by self-described Tex-Mex/Rock fusion band The Paradize Band. Tacos from Bobby’s Food Truck were also available for purchase.

Evergy’s Sales and Marketing Manager Ashlee Spring says the company has had a lot of fun taking over the Live at Lunch series: “We hope that it just keeps getting bigger,” Spring said. “We’re excited for it to grow throughout the summer.”

The Live at Lunch series runs from 11 am to 2 pm every Wednesday from April to October.

