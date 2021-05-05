Advertisement

Evergy Plaza holds Cinco De Mayo-themed “Live at Lunch” event

(KCRG)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza held its very own fiesta on Thursday during its weekly Live at Lunch concert series.

This week’s entertainment was provided by self-described Tex-Mex/Rock fusion band The Paradize Band. Tacos from Bobby’s Food Truck were also available for purchase.

Evergy’s Sales and Marketing Manager Ashlee Spring says the company has had a lot of fun taking over the Live at Lunch series: “We hope that it just keeps getting bigger,” Spring said. “We’re excited for it to grow throughout the summer.”

The Live at Lunch series runs from 11 am to 2 pm every Wednesday from April to October.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans

Latest News

Downtown Lightning From the Cyrus Hotel
Lightning
Quavez, 6, is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior