Cooler temperatures in Place Next Few Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last night was a bit cooler than expected with lows dipping into the middle 30s even some values close to freezing. However, any outdoor plants should be fine as the near freezing temperatures did not last long. Today we saw highs in the middle 60s across the region with southerly winds between 5-10 in most of Eastern Kansas with winds picking up the pace in counties to our northwest like Concordia and Clay Center.

Tonight we won’t be as cold as we were yesterday due to developing cloud cover this evening that could produce some very light rain to sprinkles in Northeast Kansas. Not looking at anything measurable at this time. Tonight will be in the middle 40s with light southerly winds becoming North again tomorrow.

Tonight's Lows (WIBW)

Tomorrow’s highs will be back in the middle 60s under Mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon. The air will still be drier than usual and highs will remain below normal as well. Clouds begin to redevelop for Friday afternoon with highs on Friday expected to be near 70 degrees with winds returning from the southwest between 10-15 mph. There is a slight chance for rain showers and isolated small thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Lows on Friday night will be in the lower 50s with rain chances throughout the night.

Friday’s rain will clear out on Saturday morning and skies should be mostly to partly cloudy on Saturday. There is a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Depending on how much moisture is in the air and how much daytime heating we experience, some of the storms on Saturday could be strong and possibly severe. It is still several days out, but we will be tracking it for you!

After this weekend, things appear to remain below normal with highs still in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There is another chance for some rain and possibly some small thunderstorms by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. These are not expected to pose any severe threat and right now we are looking at a nice quiet rain out of that system.

Wednesday Evening Forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.