Cashmere Popcorn looking to open North Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topekans will be getting quite the treat come 2022.

Cashmere Popcorn is planning to open a second location on Elm Row Avenue by the end of this year. Owner Bill Anderson says the store has outgrown its current location on Kansas Avenue and sales are on the rise, so a second production facility is a must-have.

Cashmere has sold popcorn to people in all 50 states and several countries abroad. Anderson says he’s not at all surprised by the store’s success and is hoping to expand even further. “I knew the product was that good,” he said. “My dream was to be able to grow [Cashmere Popcorn] to be a big business for not only Topeka, but outside Topeka and beyond.”

The store’s downtown location will stay through 2021 and possibly into 2022. The Andersons say their ultimate goal is to relocate everything to North Topeka.

