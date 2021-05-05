Advertisement

Cashmere Popcorn looking to open North Topeka location

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topekans will be getting quite the treat come 2022.

Cashmere Popcorn is planning to open a second location on Elm Row Avenue by the end of this year. Owner Bill Anderson says the store has outgrown its current location on Kansas Avenue and sales are on the rise, so a second production facility is a must-have.

Cashmere has sold popcorn to people in all 50 states and several countries abroad. Anderson says he’s not at all surprised by the store’s success and is hoping to expand even further. “I knew the product was that good,” he said. “My dream was to be able to grow [Cashmere Popcorn] to be a big business for not only Topeka, but outside Topeka and beyond.”

The store’s downtown location will stay through 2021 and possibly into 2022. The Andersons say their ultimate goal is to relocate everything to North Topeka.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
ABC blocks, painted hand prints
KDHE issues emergency suspension of Junction City daycare home
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued
Students and parents claim fights and drug use in Seaman Middle School bathrooms went unnoticed
Evergy reports nearly 8,000 customers without power late Wednesday afternoon. (Evergy outage map)
Evergy reports power restored for over 7,790 Topekans

Latest News

Downtown Lightning From the Cyrus Hotel
Lightning
Quavez, 6, is looking for a forever family.
Wednesday’s Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Wednesday's Child - Quavez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Wakefield’s Alec Vann
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior
Seaman MS hopes new safety precautions stops current behavior