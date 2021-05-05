Advertisement

1-year-old boy found unharmed after Amber Alert was issued

An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back...
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle that was stolen early Wednesday in Garden City.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen in the back seat of a sport utility vehicle that was stolen early Wednesday in Garden City.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which issued the Amber Alert around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Garden City Police Department stated that around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the mother of 14-month-old Sebastian Bautista placed him in her 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe to take him to the babysitter.

She went back into her home briefly and then saw the vehicle leaving her driveway with an unknown person driving.

A short time later, the child and the abandoned vehicle were found in Finney County. The child was unharmed. No suspects have been located at this time. The KBI thanks the public and the media for their assistance in locating the missing child.

