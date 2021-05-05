Air Force commander speaks at MHK Military Relations Luncheon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Refueling airplanes mid-flight is one of the tasks the US Air Force members train for at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita.

More than 50 military and community members gathered for the monthly luncheon, with the U.S. Air Force Commander Col. Phil Heseltine from McConnell Air Force Base as the guest speaker.

Colonel Heseltine’s presentation touched on the history of the McConnell Air Force Base and how it is named for the McConnell brothers who were from Kansas.

Heseltine also explained how refueling aircraft work, along with differences in the newer fuel tankers, compared to the aging ones still in use.

Questions from community members were answered, allowing for a better understanding of the refueling wing.

“The civic support here of your soldiers at Fort Riley is just tremendous, and I think the opportunity to come up and talk air-power to this organization is a great opportunity.” McConnell Air Force Base, 931 Air Refueling Wing Commander, Col. Phil Heseltine says.

Manhattan’s Military Relations Committee will hold its next luncheon on Wednesday June 9th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.