60s Stay in Place Next Few Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 67 degrees was our official high today in Topeka with upper 60s across the region and north winds between 10-15 mph with the occasional gust near 25-30 mph earlier today. Tonight we will be clear with lows in the upper 30s near 40 amnd light northerly winds.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny during the day and we’ll see increasing clouds tomorrow late afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow’s highs will still be in the middle to upper 60s with very light winds becoming southerly later in the day. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers tomorrow evening and tomorrow night. Right now, don’t expect rain at your house.

Tonight: Low near 39. Clear. Light north winds between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: High near 66. Clear becoming partly cloudy. Light south winds between 5-10 mph.

We get closer to hitting 70 degrees on Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance for rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder on Friday night. Friday night’s low will be near 56 with rain chances increasing for Saturday morning.

We clear things up after Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70s and we could see some thunderstorms develop on Saturday afternoon. The strength and exact location of these storms is still not certain and things will likely change before then.

More rain and storm chances on Sunday with highs back in the 60s behind a cold front that is expected to pass through Saturday evening. There are additional rain and storm chances on Monday as well as Tuesday night of next week. The next few days though will be a bit cooler and dry after tomorrow’s rain chances until Saturday’s storm potential.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.