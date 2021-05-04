WRHS golf wins Centennial League Tournament; Leonetti takes individual title

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Rural boys golf team took the Centennial League title Monday behind a first-place individual finish from junior Luke Leonetti.

The Junior Blues finished 11 strokes ahead of second-place Emporia, followed by Manhattan in third.

Here are the tournament’s team results from Village Greens:

Washburn Rural (312) Emporia (323) Manhattan (328) Seaman (335) Hayden (385) Junction City (416)

Leonetti finished two over par at 74 to edge out Topeka West freshman Myles Alonzo by two strokes.

Emporia sophomore Caden Massey, Washburn Rural junior Joe Morse and Manhattan freshman Miles Braxmeyer all tied for third, two strokes behind Alonzo.

