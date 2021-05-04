Wichita woman arrested in Jackson Co. for possession of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman is behind bars in Jackson Co. after deputies found methamphetamine in her car.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Wichita woman was arrested for possession of drugs on Monday morning near Mayetta after a traffic stop. It said just after 1:30 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2001 Saturn car due to a traffic violation in the 12000 block of 150th Rd. It said the deputy found drugs inside her vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Amanda Lea Slothower, 43, of Wichita, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

