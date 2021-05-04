Wichita man pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to charges of Medicaid fraud.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Wichita has pleaded guilty to charges of Medicaid fraud and was ordered to repay Kansas’ Medicaid program over $6,000 in restitution.

According to AG Schmidt, Klynt Cordero Guy, 33, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in Sedgwick Co. District Court to two counts of making a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. He said Sedgwick Co. District Judge Christopher Magana accepted the pleas and ordered Guy to pay $6,053.25 in restitution and the cost of the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Schmidt said an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of his office found that Guy had committed the crimes between April 2016 and February 2017.

According to Schmidt, the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kyle Edelman of his office.

