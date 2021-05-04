Advertisement

Wichita man pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud charges

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has pleaded guilty to charges of Medicaid fraud.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Wichita has pleaded guilty to charges of Medicaid fraud and was ordered to repay Kansas’ Medicaid program over $6,000 in restitution.

According to AG Schmidt, Klynt Cordero Guy, 33, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in Sedgwick Co. District Court to two counts of making a false claim or representation to the Medicaid program. He said Sedgwick Co. District Judge Christopher Magana accepted the pleas and ordered Guy to pay $6,053.25 in restitution and the cost of the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Schmidt said an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division of his office found that Guy had committed the crimes between April 2016 and February 2017.

According to Schmidt, the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kyle Edelman of his office.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra