Walmart, Sam’s Club offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart and Sam’s Club will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations at 83 of its pharmacy locations in Kansas.

Walmart says it and Sam’s Club will now offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines in all of its pharmacies nationwide. It said this includes 83 in Kansas.

According to Walmart vaccines are administered through both walk-up and scheduled appointments, which provides options for customers and members to get vaccinated where they already shop for groceries and other healthcare needs. Additionally, it said it will roll out new programs to encourage residents to get the vaccine and continue to increase vaccine access nationwide.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

As part of its new programs, Walmart said it has launched a national Get Out The Vaccine campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated. It said the GOTV campaign is an extension of its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the existing vaccination program and gives education materials in stores and clubs about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

As part of the GOTV effort, Walmart said it will use more mobile clinics to get vaccines directly to communities through events and gatherings. Most recently, it said it partnered with the National Hot Rod Association at its Southern Nationals Events in Commerce in Georgia to offer walk-up vaccines for race fans, educational resources, background on safety and efficacy and an official Walmart branded dragster with information regarding scheduling a vaccine appointment.

Reaching into communities, Walmart said it and Sam’s Club continue to emphasize access to vaccines in places that reach vulnerable communities. It said with the expansion of vaccine supply nationwide, there are now almost 4,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations that administer the vaccine in locations designated as Medically Underserved Areas by the Health Resources and Services Location.

According to Walmart, in order to encourage these communities, it will continue to partner with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations on community vaccine events.

Walmart said all of it and Sam’s Club’s pharmacy locations throughout Kansas are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, as well as scheduled appointments. Those that wish to schedule an appointment can complete the pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time.

To make an appointment at Walmart, click HERE.

To make an appointment at Sam’s Club, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.