USD 383 sets the table for summer meals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 383 officials have announced options for summer meals.

Free summer meals will be available to all children ages 1 – 18 from June 1-July 30. Meals will be available Monday – Friday unless noted. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 am and lunch will be served from 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Children may either eat on-site or get a to-go meal. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Meals will be served inside the building - no curbside pickup will be available at these locations: Lee Elementary School, 701 Lee Street• Northview Elementary School. 300 Griffith Drive• Ogden Elementary School, 210 Elm Street, Ogden• Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School, 1401 Houston Street• Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, 213 N. Juliette Avenue• Manhattan High School East Campus, 901 Poyntz Ave (Lunch Only)For a curbside option, families will be able to sign up to pick up 5 days of meals (breakfast and lunch) for their children ages 1-18 at our Central Kitchen, located at 1112 Hayes Drive, on Mondays from 8 am-noon. Families must sign up ahead of time if they would like to pick up meals without their child(ren) present. Curbside meals will only be available on Mondays from 8 am-Noon.

Please note that weekly meal pick up is NOT available if your child(ren) is participating in one of the following summer programs: Boys and Girls Clubs, Little Apple Day Camp, Cool Care Club, Blast Program, Flint Hills Summer Fun Camp, USD 383 Extended School Year, Amanda Arnold Child Care Program, College Hill Preschool or any other program located within or outside a district building. Children participating in these programs will be eating meals on site.

Sign up for central kitchen meal pickup at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScjLT15SS2.../viewform...Espanol at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdgK6G1fUA.../viewform...

