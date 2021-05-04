Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash occurs minutes after another collision in same neighborhood

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a car and sport utility vehicle collided late Tuesday morning in west Topeka, minutes after another collision occurred about a block away.

A white Honda CR-V and a white Nissan Altima collided at S.W. Navajo and Cheyenne. There are no stop signs in any direction at the intersection.

The Honda ended up facing northwest on the front yard of a house on the northwest corner of S.W. Navajo and Cheyenne, while the Nissan came to rest against the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both vehicles appeared to have substantial damage.

No one in either vehicle required immediate ambulance transportation to the hospital.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told police that she was hoping stop signs could be placed at the intersection, as she said cars speeding through the street is a problem.

About a half-hour before that crash, another accident occurred about a block to the south when two trucks collided near S.W. 17th and Arrowhead. In that crash, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 17th was being diverted onto S.W Village Drive from the previous crash. S.W. Village Drive is a block east of S.W. Cheyenne.

It wasn’t immediately known if either vehicle in the crash at S.W. Navajo and Cheyene had been diverted from S.W. 17th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra