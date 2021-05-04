Two-vehicle crash occurs minutes after another collision in same neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a car and sport utility vehicle collided late Tuesday morning in west Topeka, minutes after another collision occurred about a block away.

A white Honda CR-V and a white Nissan Altima collided at S.W. Navajo and Cheyenne. There are no stop signs in any direction at the intersection.

The Honda ended up facing northwest on the front yard of a house on the northwest corner of S.W. Navajo and Cheyenne, while the Nissan came to rest against the curb on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both vehicles appeared to have substantial damage.

No one in either vehicle required immediate ambulance transportation to the hospital.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told police that she was hoping stop signs could be placed at the intersection, as she said cars speeding through the street is a problem.

About a half-hour before that crash, another accident occurred about a block to the south when two trucks collided near S.W. 17th and Arrowhead. In that crash, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 17th was being diverted onto S.W Village Drive from the previous crash. S.W. Village Drive is a block east of S.W. Cheyenne.

It wasn’t immediately known if either vehicle in the crash at S.W. Navajo and Cheyene had been diverted from S.W. 17th.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.