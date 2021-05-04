Advertisement

Tuesday marks 14th anniversary of Greensburg tornado

A couple walks down a Greensburg street after an EF5 tornado levels most of the town.
A couple walks down a Greensburg street after an EF5 tornado levels most of the town.
By Chris Fisher and KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May 4th marks 14 years since an EF5 tornado tore through Greensburg, destroying about 95 percent of the community and killing 11 people.

When it was over, the center of the small Kiowa County town resembled a bomb site. The monster storm killed two other people, one in Pratt County and one in Stafford County.

The tornado that destroyed or heavily damaged most of the homes and businesses in Greensburg remained on the ground for a little more than an hour (about 65 minutes). It traveled more than 28 miles and measured nearly 1.7 miles wide.

According to the National Weather Service, this tornado was the first to register as an “EF5″ on the new “Enhanced” Fujita Scale, where wind speeds blew in excess of 205mph.

