Tuesday forecast: Early morning showers, afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cool weather will be sticking around for the next couple days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s (possibly 30s tonight). The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday.

As for rainfall once the rain showers moves out of the area by mid-morning we’ll be dry this afternoon into tonight before the chance increases (slightly) tomorrow into tomorrow night. Overall rainfall totals tomorrow into tomorrow night will likely be below 0.10″ .

The bigger concern for heavier rain and the threat for t-storms to return to the area will be Friday night into Saturday. A cold front pushes through late Saturday into Saturday night which will bring a reduced threat for t-storms however rain showers may still exist Sunday into early next week. With all this being said there does remain differences in the computer models on exact timing of rain so keep checking back daily for updates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Few showers mainly before 10am otherwise decreasing clouds. By 4pm at the latest it’ll be mostly sunny for all of northeast KS. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds become calm. There’s a very low chance for patchy frost in low lying areas toward east central KS where temperatures may be the coolest but as of now think most areas will avoid any concern for frost. Just stay updated on the forecast later today in case of any changes.

Tomorrow: An area of clouds will be moving through for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some of the clouds could produce some sprinkles or a brief light rain shower however most of the day will be dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds S/SW 5-10 mph. Enjoy this day even with the cloud cover and even if you get caught in some sprinkles because this day will have the lowest wind speeds of the week.

Other than a few rain showers Wednesday night with several spots staying dry, there will be more sun on Thursday and even the winds on Thursday won’t be bad. Sustained winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Warming temperatures start to move back in for Friday and Saturday as well as an increase in humidity. It is short lived as a cold front brings temperatures back down in the 60s Sunday into early next week. Depending on much cloud cover there is and if there’s rain will depend on how warm into the 60s it will get. It’ll likely remain more in the upper 60s however with more cloud cover and rain it would be closer to the mid to even low 60s for highs Sunday into early next week. With more sun however highs may be a few degrees warmer especially beginning on Friday.

Taking Action:

The threat for t-storms for the work week is extremely low so if you are caught outside with a brief rain shower you shouldn’t have to worry about lightning. However with that said still remain aware if you hear thunder to head inside to seek shelter.

Many spots will likely remain dry until this weekend before the chance for showers and even t-storms increase. Still uncertain on the exact timing of the rain and t-storms so keep checking back daily for updates. If there was going to be strong or severe storms for the next 8 days it would be on Saturday.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.