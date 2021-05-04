TPS to host JDC graduation ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will host a graduation ceremony for the Juvenile Detention Center.

As part of its ongoing focus on equity, Topeka Public Schools says it will offer an individual graduation ceremony to students in Shawnee Co. that will graduate while in the Juvenile Detention Center, regardless of the district they attend.

According to TPS, the project began in 2016. It said while not all students are TPS District students, because of the geographical location of the JDC, TPS is able to provide teachers for programs at the Center to serve students that come from any school district.

As a result of the initiative, TPS said students continue their education and gain a diploma to continue to college and get into a career once they are no longer incarcerated.

“Reforming behaviors begins with education, as as we change mindsets, we create hope for a future filled with new opportunities,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

According to TPS, the private individual ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. for the lone 2021 graduate. It said one board member, Board of Education Vice-President Rev. John R. Williams, will accompany Dr. Anderson. It said Dr. Grimes, the principal of the alternative school, is planning the ceremony with the JDC, staff and teachers to celebrate the important milestone.

“We want this to be a special occasion and we want students to know we love them and we congratulate them on graduating as they move towards college and careers in their future,” said Dr. Anderson.

