Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Dentist is facing various charges including two felony weapons violations.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Brian Newell, 48, of Topeka, was booked into custody on April 19, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Newell faces two felony counts for Criminal Use of Weapons; Possess a Firearm by Person Issued Court Order After Hearing, and two misdemeanors for Harass by Telecom Device; Transmit Comment/image/text to abuse/threat/harass, and for violating a protection order.

Bond is set at $100,000. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections Deputy Director Tim Phelps says Newell remains behind bars.

Shawnee Co. Court records show Newell will be in court Monday, May 10 for a bond hearing.

According to his practice’s website, Newell graduated from UNMC College of Dentistry in 2004. His practice is located at 2301 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka, KS.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.