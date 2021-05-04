Advertisement

Tests will continue for the CVB

CVB Office at 222 West 6th Street
CVB Office at 222 West 6th Street
By JC Post
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Tests have been conducted on the air quality for the Geary County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau offices at 222 West 6th street. So far nothing has been found, explained Geary County Commission Chair Trish Giordano. “The official report of the mold and other stuff came back as nothing in the building. And we’ve asked to see if they can do a formaldehyde test because they believe it may possibly be from carpet that’s being held in the building, so they’re going to see if that’s even possible. "

Nothing has been found at this point, but after experiencing throat, nose and mouth irritation the CVB staff moved out of the building to temporary facilities in the Geary County Office Building conference room.

