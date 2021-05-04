Advertisement

Spring Fling fundraiser is set for Saturday a Saint Xavier School

By JC Post
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Saint Xavier School will host their Spring Fling fundraiser on May 8.

“In the past, we’ve always done a huge auction as our fundraiser this time of the year. This year we’re doing something a little bit smaller, but it’s going to be an opportunity for people to come out on that evening from 6:30 until 9 o’clock,” said School Principal Shawn Augustine.

Augustine said there will be a catered meal from Hog Wild Pit BBQ, raffles, an open bar and those attending can bid on about 40 items.

