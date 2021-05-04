Royals sign 2015 World Series champ Alcides Escobar to minor league deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A key member of the Royals’ 2015 World Series roster is returning to the organization.

The team announced Tuesday they have signed shortstop Alcides Escobar to a minor league contract.

Escobar famously hit an inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of game one of the 2015 World Series, marking the first time that had happened to lead off a World Series game since 1903. The Royals would go on to win the series over the Mets in five games.

The 2015 American League Championship Series MVP will report to the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

