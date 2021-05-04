Red Door Home Store named Existing Business of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Red Door Home Store has been named as the 2021 Existing Business of the Year by the Kansas Small Business Development Center.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Washburn University says Red Door Home Store of Topeka has been named the 2021 Existing Business of the Year. It said the owners, Jesse and Stacie Borjon, have created the business based on a passion for home decor. It said they noticed Topeka lacked a home goods store, so they decided to bring one to their hometown.

When the Borjons were ready to open the Red Door Home Store, the Kansas SBDC said they reached out to it for help. It said Karl Klein, regional director, helped the pair develop a business plan, open the store, market, price and expand through popup venues.

“The Kansas SBDC is very responsive. I feel like they are always just a phone call away. They provide useful and timely information,” said Borjon. “Do not be afraid to ask questions or ask for help! The advisors and other business owners have probably had similar experiences. They are willing to share information and best practices to help you succeed.”

According to the Kansas SBDC, the Red Door Home Store is a high-quality home store that offers home decor, furniture, trendy accessories, seasonal decor, unique gifts and even food. It said with great customer service and unique merchandise, it is sure to stand out.

The Red Door Home Store can be found at 2131 S Fairlawn Plaza Dr. in Topeka.

