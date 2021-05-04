Advertisement

Red Door Home Store named Existing Business of the Year

(kauz)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Red Door Home Store has been named as the 2021 Existing Business of the Year by the Kansas Small Business Development Center.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Washburn University says Red Door Home Store of Topeka has been named the 2021 Existing Business of the Year. It said the owners, Jesse and Stacie Borjon, have created the business based on a passion for home decor. It said they noticed Topeka lacked a home goods store, so they decided to bring one to their hometown.

When the Borjons were ready to open the Red Door Home Store, the Kansas SBDC said they reached out to it for help. It said Karl Klein, regional director, helped the pair develop a business plan, open the store, market, price and expand through popup venues.

“The Kansas SBDC is very responsive. I feel like they are always just a phone call away. They provide useful and timely information,” said Borjon. “Do not be afraid to ask questions or ask for help! The advisors and other business owners have probably had similar experiences. They are willing to share information and best practices to help you succeed.”

According to the Kansas SBDC, the Red Door Home Store is a high-quality home store that offers home decor, furniture, trendy accessories, seasonal decor, unique gifts and even food. It said with great customer service and unique merchandise, it is sure to stand out.

The Red Door Home Store can be found at 2131 S Fairlawn Plaza Dr. in Topeka.

For more information about Red Door Home Store, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra