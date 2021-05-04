Rain Tomorrow Morning Before a Beautiful Next Couple Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We started cloudy today but became partly cloudy to mostly sunny by this afternoon with north winds between 10-20 mph and daytime highs in the middle 70s. Some moderate rainfall is moving across Southwest Kansas into Central Kansas. This rain will keep moving our way overnight tonight and become more widespread by the time it gets to Northeast Kansas early tomorrow morning. However, the air is still on the drier side so rainfall will be very light and will lilkely begin to dissipate the farther east it moves. Tonight our lows get into the upper 40s with rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

Tonight: Low near 48. Mostly clear before rain begins likely after midnight. North winds between 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: High near 65. Rain clears out before noon. North winds between 10-15 mph.

The rain should end by mid to late morning tomorrow and we will be warming into the middle 60s with north winds persistent between 10-15 mph and skies gradually clearing throughout the afternoon. Tomorrow night we get a little colder with lows expected to be near 40 degrees, possibly the upper 30s. The clouds begin to build back in for Wednesday with highs in the middle 60s and light southerly winds returning in the morning. Overall, a very quiet next few days with highs in the middle 60s and lows in the lower 40s after tonight’s rainfall.

We get back to 70 on Friday with southerly winds and mostly sunny conditions with lows Friday night only in the middle 50s. There is a decent chance for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s and breezy southerly winds. More rain chances are showing up on Sunday into Monday and Tuesday as well. Stay with WIBW 13 News for the latest.

Monday Evening 8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

