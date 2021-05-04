Quick-acting ambulance crew uses garden hose to help put out fire Tuesday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quick-acting ambulance crew helped put out a fire that caused an estimated $15,000 damage late Tuesday morning at a west Topeka residence, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at a residence at 5813 S.W. 20th. The location was about two blocks west of Topeka West High School.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Andruss said at the scene that an American Medical Response ambulance crew was parked near S.W. 21st and Belle when the crew noticed smoke coming from a residence about a block to the north.

The crew members drove over to the house and found the west side on fire, Andruss said.

The ambulance crew notified the home’s occupants of the blaze and grabbed a water hose to help put it out, Andruss said. All of the occupants at the residence were able to make it outside safely on their own.

The Topeka Fire Department was notified of the blaze and arrived a short time later.

Officials said firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence when they arrived.

Andruss said the fire appeared to be confined to the exterior of the west side of the house, though crews were checking to make sure it didn’t reach the interior of the walls inside the house.

Topeka Fire Department crews remained at the scene for more than an hour.

It appeared siding had melted off the right side of the house. A charred board was seen on a sidewalk in front of the house.

No injuries were reported and a Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental and more likely than not associated with the improper disposal of smoking material.

Of the $15,000 loss, $12,500 was to teh structure and $2,500 to its contents.

