Police: Officers found teen fatally shot at Wichita car wash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A teenager has died after being shot at a south Wichita car wash, police said.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday when police were called to the area for a report of several shots fired, police said. Officers who arrived on the scene found the teen with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police said the teen was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name was not immediately released. Homicide detectives are investigating and don’t believe the shooting was random, police said.

No arrests had been reported or suspects named by Tuesday morning.

