Over 19K lbs of unused medications collected during Drug Take Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas collected nearly 19,000 lbs of unused, expired, and unwanted medications during the first National Drug Take Back Day of the year.

The April event is aimed at helping reduce overdose deaths and addiction by safely disposing of prescription medications sitting idle in homes. Several different collection sites included the Soldier Township and Mission Township fire stations.

The DEA has collected over 14 million lbs of medications nationally over the 11 years of the program.

