One taken to hospital after trucks collide in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital following a collision late Tuesday morning on the city’s west side.

Crews were called around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to the vicinity of S.W. 17th and Arrowhead, where the collision occurred.

Police at the scene said one person was taken to the hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t considered to be serious.

Police blocked westbound traffic on S.W. 17th at Village Drive.

Eastbound traffic was allowed to proceed slowly through the area.

One of the trucks was able to be driven from the scene.

A black Ford pickup truck, which came to rest on westbound S.W. 17th Street between S.W. Cheyenne and S.W. Arrowhead, had to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

