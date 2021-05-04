Municipal Swimming Pool needs lifeguards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lifeguards are now being hired for this summer at the Junction City Municipal Swimming Pool.

City officials said no experience is required and they will provide training. The City covers certification costs and applicants pay a pre-test fee of $20. You must be 15 years of age or older.

Apply at junctioncity-ks.gov. Go to How Do I...Apply for City Jobs. Call 785-238-1678 for more information.

