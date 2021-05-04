Advertisement

Man gets probation for using dead mom’s name to vote for Trump

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful...
Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.(Source: Delaware County District Attorney's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A judge has sentenced a Pennsylvania man to probation for using his dead mother’s name to cast an illegal vote for Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the illegal vote for Trump was the only known case of a dead person voting in the county.

Bruce Bartman, 70, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of perjury and one count of unlawful voting.

The judge gave him five years of probation. Bartman will also lose his right to vote for four years.

Bartman’s attorney said his client regrets his actions.

The attorney said Bartman told the court that because of COVID-19 he was isolated at home and was misled by “propaganda and statements” about voter fraud.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer...
McCarthy caught on hit mic venting about Cheney after Trump vote
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
The 47-year-old woman had been reported missing in November 2020 after her abandoned vehicle...
Missing woman found alive after 5 months in Utah canyon
The juror, Brandon Mitchell, says the event was to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington and...
Juror in Chauvin trial defends attending MLK Jr. march last year
This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt