Man convicted of slayings at KC-area Jewish Community Center in 2014 dies Monday at El Dorado prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been sentenced to death in the murder of three people in April 2014 outside a Jewish community center and nearby retirement village in the Kansas City area died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility of apparent natural causes, officials said.

The inmate was identified as Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., 71.

Cross, also known as Frazier Glenn Miller, was convicted Aug. 31, 2015, of capital murder in the slayings of three people at the Overland Park Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom, a nearby assisted-living facility.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Cross was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault, and firearms convictions.

Cross had been an inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections beginning in November 2015.

An avowed anti-Semite, Cross testified during trial that he drove to the Kansas City area in April 2014 to kill Jews before he died. He said at the time that he didn’t expect to live long because he had chronic emphysema.

He ambushed and killed William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Griffin Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park.

He then shot 53-year-old Terri LaManno at the nearby Village Shalom retirement center.

All of his victims were Christians.

During the trial, Miller frequently interrupted proceedings with outbursts aimed at the judge, jury and prosecutor. After he was convicted, he said he didn’t care if he was sentenced to death.

In his closing arguments during the penalty phase, Cross spent nearly an hour complaining that Jewish people were running the government, media and Federal Reserve. He yelled “Heil Hitler” when he was sentenced to death.

Cross had asked the Kansas Supreme Court in March to overturn his death sentence, saying he shouldn’t have been allowed to represent himself at trial.

Cross was a Vietnam War veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in his native North Carolina and later the White Patriot Party. He also ran on a white-power platform during campaigns for the U.S. House in 2006 and the U.S. Senate in 2010 in Missouri.

Kansas Department of Corrections officials on Tuesday said the cause of Cross’ death is pending an autopsy.

However, preliminary assessments indicate the death was the result of natural causes.

In keeping with protocol, deaths of inmates in state prisons are investigated by both the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility, which opened in 1991, has 1,955 beds and houses for medium- and maximum-custody inmates.

It also serves as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit for all adult males sentenced to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

