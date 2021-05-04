Konza Prairie hikes are Saturday

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - You can hike the Konza Prairie on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Tours will depart every 15 minutes

K-State has announced that you can join the Flint Hills Discovery Center and K-State Parks Management and Conservation Program for free guided hikes of the Konza Prairie Nature Trail. Explore the tallgrass prairie as a student guide provides insights into the natural and cultural resources around you. Each hike is 2.6 miles long and takes no more than 90 minutes. All ages are welcome!

Hikes leave every 15 minutes from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and are led by a K-State undergraduate student. Please wear good walking shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather. Consider bringing a water bottle, hat, and sunscreen as necessary. Each tour is filled first-come, first-served and is capped at a maximum of 15 participants.

Please park and meet at the Konza Prairie Nature Trail trailhead by the brown information kiosk. Click HERE for driving directions

Participants are encouraged to contribute a $2 trail maintenance fee to help maintain the Konza Prairie trails. A donation site is located at the trailhead.

