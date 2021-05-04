Advertisement

Konza Prairie hikes are Saturday

The Konza Prairie will host hikes on Saturday, May 8.
The Konza Prairie will host hikes on Saturday, May 8.(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - You can hike the Konza Prairie on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Tours will depart every 15 minutes

K-State has announced that you can join the Flint Hills Discovery Center and K-State Parks Management and Conservation Program for free guided hikes of the Konza Prairie Nature Trail. Explore the tallgrass prairie as a student guide provides insights into the natural and cultural resources around you. Each hike is 2.6 miles long and takes no more than 90 minutes. All ages are welcome!

Hikes leave every 15 minutes from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM and are led by a K-State undergraduate student. Please wear good walking shoes and appropriate clothing for the weather. Consider bringing a water bottle, hat, and sunscreen as necessary. Each tour is filled first-come, first-served and is capped at a maximum of 15 participants.

Please park and meet at the Konza Prairie Nature Trail trailhead by the brown information kiosk.  Click HERE for driving directions

Participants are encouraged to contribute a $2 trail maintenance fee to help maintain the Konza Prairie trails. A donation site is located at the trailhead.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist facing charges for harassment, weapons violation
James Frye, 25, and Sarah Utech, 33, both of Emporia were arrested early Monday morning after...
Two in custody after early-morning chase in southwestern Shawnee County
A former Shawnee County employee has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and ordered to...
Former Shawnee Co. employee sentenced, ordered to pay restitution
The Kansas Senate has voted not to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on Senate Bill 55,...
Lawmakers react to KS Senate sustaining veto on transgender athlete bill
Two people were reported injured in a crash Monday morning at the Heartland Park motorsports...
Two people reported injured in Monday morning crash at Heartland Park

Latest News

This Seaman High Senior is busy drumming, dancing and performing.
Good Kid Samantha Viera is a Viking heading to Vanderbilt
Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
Shawnee Heights hosted nearly 100 athletes for a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives...
Local athletes get exposure at Shawnee Heights Junior Combine
Nearly 100 local athletes competed at a Junior Day Combine in front of representatives from...
Shawnee Heights hosts Junior Day Combine
The Topeka High School String Orchestra presents a Concert program with music, string orchestra...
Topeka High School String Orchestra