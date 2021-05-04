Advertisement

KDOT to stagger K4/6th Ave. exchange ramp closures

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The US 40 and K4/6th Ave. exchange will see staggered ramp closures starting Wednesday.

The City of Topeka says the Kansas Department of Transportation will stagger closures of ramps at the US 40 and K4 to 6th Ave. exchange. It said all four ramps will undergo repaving work.

According to the City, the work will begin on Wednesday, May 5, and will end on Saturday, May 8.

